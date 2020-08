Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

SIERRA OLIVERA, LUIS MICHEL

Age: 29

Address: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6866, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6866, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



STASSINOS, HARRY BRAYDEN

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6865, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6865, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



TARNESS, WINDOKA DANCER

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARRIBOU, CLAYTON LESLIE

Age: 41

Address: EDEN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6863, SURETY OR CASH, $1535, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAYNARD, KATRINA ANN

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6860, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Possession of Forged Writings, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6862, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6862, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



