Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ARAIZA, EDEL

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11545, SURETY OR CASH, $1270, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #11545, SURETY OR CASH, $1270, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11545, SURETY OR CASH, $1270, Court: RS Municipal Court



SHERIDAN, KASIE ROSE ROSE

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: #11544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Schedule II Substances Status: PENDING, Bond: #11544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DURHAM, DAWN MARIE

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLARK, ASIA MARIE

Age: 33

Address: COLSTRIP, MT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.