Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DONOHUE, PETER JOHN

Age: 22

Address: RAPID CITY, SD

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4805, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4805, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of License – Display as One’s Own Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALLEN, KAYLYN MARIE

Age: 22

Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4804, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4804, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



DIERINGER, SHAN VINCENT

Age: 40

Address: BEND, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #4803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROSH, MATTHEW TROY

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order Status: PENDING, Bond: #4802, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



FALL, CHRISTINA JEAN

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4801, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4801, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4801, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court



EASTON, MICHAEL ALAN

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4800, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



PRIME, COLTER J

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman Status: PENDING, Bond: #4799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROARK, HERMAN ROBERT

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4798, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



YOES, JAMES RANDALL

Age: 56

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4797, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: