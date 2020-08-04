Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

KONTZ, JUSTIN MICHAEL

Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: PENDING, Bond: #6700, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY

Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAES, ADELA RAE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-08-03

Released: 2020-08-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6698, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court



