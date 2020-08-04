Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
KONTZ, JUSTIN MICHAEL
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6700, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAES, ADELA RAE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-08-03
Released: 2020-08-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6698, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
