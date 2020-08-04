Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KONTZ, JUSTIN MICHAEL

Age: 18 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-08-03 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6700, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY

Age: 19 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-08-03 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MAES, ADELA RAE

Age: 34 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-08-03 
Released: 2020-08-03 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6698, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court

