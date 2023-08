Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LEMMING, THOMAS EDWARD

Age: 50

Address: BRANDFORD, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11419, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #11419, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SAUL, CATHLEEN SUE

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SEELEY, ASHTYN DAWN

Age: 20

Address: SHERIDAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11417, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession of Alcohol by Minor Status: PENDING, Bond: #11417, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ, JACOB ROMAN

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11416, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



HOPKINS, COLTON SCOTT

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-08-04

Scheduled Release: 2023-08-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



MAIDEN, KRYN DAWN

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-08-04

Released: 2023-08-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11413, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11413, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FLORES, RUBEN LOUIE

Age: 51

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-08-04

Released: 2023-08-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11414, SURETY OR CASH, $1670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #11414, SURETY OR CASH, $1670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #11414, SURETY OR CASH, $1670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.