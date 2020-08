Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CURRY, CLINTON JR

Age: 36

Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-05

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Possession of Forged Writings Status: PENDING, Bond: #6711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KUCK, MARY ANN

Age: 153

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #6710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #6710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FARRIS, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age: 60

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-05

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROWLAND, MARVIN PATRICK

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-05

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6706, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6707, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court



CANTLIN, SHELLY CLARISSA

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6705, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6705, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6704, CASH, $775, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6705, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILDE, SLATER ERIN

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-08-05

Released: 2020-08-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #6703, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



