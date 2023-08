Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MARTINEZ, JOSEPH LEE

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11426, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #11426, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #11426, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TONEY MAESTAS, JUSTINE NIZHONI

Age: 25

Address: ROCKS PRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11425, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



GIBSON, JALEN THOMAS

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11424, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAES, NICHOLAS BIBIAN

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-05

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #11422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOLLERE, TROY MICHAEL

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #11423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LUDWIG, STIG HENRIK

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11421, CASH, $3000, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.