Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SARLSON, CONNOR LAWRENCE

Age: 22

Address: NOVELTY, OH

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #4819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BAUTISTA, PORFIRIO

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #4818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: , Bond: #4818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: , Bond: #4818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: