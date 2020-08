Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RASMUSSEN, CHRIS S

Age: 48

Address: FARSON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-06

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHITE, KAYLA VONNE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-08-06

Released: 2020-08-07

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6712, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #6712, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RIVERA, KERRY RAY

Age: 50

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-08-06

Released: 2020-08-06

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6713, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6714, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



