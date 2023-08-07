Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MORRISON, JARROD SCOTT

Age: 47

Address: JAMESTOWN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



