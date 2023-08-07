Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
MORRISON, JARROD SCOTT
Age: 47
Address: JAMESTOWN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-08-07
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.