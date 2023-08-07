Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 7

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MORRISON, JARROD SCOTT

Age: 47 
Address: JAMESTOWN, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-08-07 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

