Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MCNULTY, BRIAN JAMES

Age: 48

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4827, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Hit & Run – Unattended Property (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4826, CASH, $1478, Court: RS Municipal Court



GOICH, TYLER CHARLES

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #4823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LINDQUIST, KAILEE MARIE

Age: 23

Address: PLAINS, MT

Booking: 2019-08-07

Released: 2019-08-07

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4825, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



