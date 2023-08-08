Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MARBLE, NICKOLAS GERALD

Age: 42 
Address: SUPERIOR, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-08-07 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11429, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LARSON, TERRANCE WAYNE

Age: 42 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-08-07 
Scheduled Release: 2023-08-10 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VALDEZ, BRAXTON L

Age: 25 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-08-07 
Scheduled Release: 2023-08-10 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

