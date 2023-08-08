Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MARBLE, NICKOLAS GERALD

Age: 42

Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-08-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11429, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LARSON, TERRANCE WAYNE

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-08-07

Scheduled Release: 2023-08-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VALDEZ, BRAXTON L

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-08-07

Scheduled Release: 2023-08-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.