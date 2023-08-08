Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
MARBLE, NICKOLAS GERALD
Age: 42
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-08-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Advertisement - Story continues below...
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11429, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LARSON, TERRANCE WAYNE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-08-07
Scheduled Release: 2023-08-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VALDEZ, BRAXTON L
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-08-07
Scheduled Release: 2023-08-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.