Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

IBARA SOLORIO, ABSALON MISAEL

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #6725, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6725, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6725, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILLIAM, KERBS R

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL /

Booking Date: 2020-08-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6726, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCNALLY, DARRELL CRAIG

Age: 30

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAMILTON, ANDREW MORGAN

Age: 21

Address: FARSON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #6722, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Notice Require of Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #6722, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Yield Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #6722, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #6722, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #6722, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #6722, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUTTERS, BRANDON TED

Age: 33

Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY

Booking: 2020-08-07

Released: 2020-08-07

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6721, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



