Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CABRAL D ALMADA, AURIZANDA MERCEDES

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4833, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DURTSCHE, LISA LEE

Age: 54

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-08-08

Arresting Agency: FCSO

LUNA ROJAS, AMBER JEAN

Age: 37

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-08-08

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4832, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4832, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCCURDY, JORDAN MICHELE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4831, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BERNAL, BRADON JACOB MATTHEW

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-08-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JANWAY, TEYA

Age: 33

Address: ROBERTSON, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-08-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

DRAPER, HARMONIE KELREE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4829, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4829, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LARSEN, DAMIAN EDWARD

Age: 26

Address: WILLISTON, ND

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-08-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

RUCKER, MANUEL ANTHONY

Age: 28

Address: HOUSTON, TX

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-08-08

Scheduled Release: 2019-08-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #4828, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stalking – Any Type of Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4828, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



