Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HARWOOD, ERIK TYLER

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Sell or Furnish Alcohol to Person < 21 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6731, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER



VASQUEZ, TRISTEN NICKOLE

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6730, CASH, $828, Court: RS Municipal Court



SAMPSON, DEVIN M

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6729, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6729, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GONZALEZ, HARLEY LUIS

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #6728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



