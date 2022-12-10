Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BLOOM, BARRIE
Age: 69
Address: RIDGWAY, CO
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2022-12-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
FACCIO, JOHN WARD
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2022-12-09
Scheduled Release: 2023-05-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
