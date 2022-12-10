Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BLOOM, BARRIE

Age: 69 
Address: RIDGWAY, CO 
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION 
Booking Date: 2022-12-09 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

FACCIO, JOHN WARD

Age: 44 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION 
Booking Date: 2022-12-09 
Scheduled Release: 2023-05-31 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

