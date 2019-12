Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CRISTANDO, LINDSY LYNN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5518, CASH, $955, Court: RS Municipal Court



BACHMAN, TRESHA DAWN

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5516, SURETY OR CASH, $2250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5516, SURETY OR CASH, $2250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BURKETT, JONATHON PAUL

Age: 30

Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-12-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5517, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAESTAS, ERIC

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5514, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YOES, JAMES RANDALL

Age: 56

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-12-09

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Contempt of Court – FTA Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



KELLY, TIMOTHY SCOTT

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-12-09

Released: 2019-12-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5515, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: