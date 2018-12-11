Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
EVANS, AMBER NECOL
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3431, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: District Court
FLETCHER, SHASTA RAE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-12-10
Released: 2018-12-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3430, CASH, $50, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
