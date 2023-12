Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 11th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

TSINNIJINNIE, TAYAH

Age: 38

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #11972, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11972, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court





PHILO, SCOTT EHREN

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11973, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER





OBRIEN, MARY MARIE

Age: 25

Address: MIDWEST, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11974, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER





WALKER, WILLIAM

Age: 49

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Littering Status: PENDING, Bond: #11975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #11975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #11975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #11975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #11975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #11975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (1-5 Mph Over) Hwy Status: PENDING, Bond: #11975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Limitations on Backing – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #11975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11976, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER





BALZLY, DEREK CHAD

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11977, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



STEWART, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11978, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





JOHNSON, NICKOLAS GENE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Warrant Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11979, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.