Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SEARLE, PRESLEY KRISTINE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COEN, CHANTELL MARIE

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-11

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5524, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5524, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NAYLOR, CALVIN CLARK

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ABEYTA, JAVIER ESTEVEN

Age: 37

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



SHERIDAN, BRANDON THOMAS

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5525, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5525, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5525, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHWARTZ, ANDREW COLMAN

Age: 31

Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Booking: 2019-12-11

Released: 2019-12-12

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5526, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



SOLOMON, NATHANIEL R

Age: 46

Address: CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL

Booking: 2019-12-11

Released: 2019-12-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



