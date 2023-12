Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 13th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

TYGUM, CALEB

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11987, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





WOODBECK, DARCIE RENEE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11986, SURETY OR CASH, $1720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





KUNZ, DALTON MARK

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-12-12

Scheduled Release: 2024-02-09

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11984, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.