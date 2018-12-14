Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

WHITEHILL, JOELLEN RAE

Age: 34
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: , Bond: #3452, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

KANYARUKATO, FAUSTIN

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #3451, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

LOPEZ VALENCIA, GIOVANNI ANTONIO

Age: 27
Address: RESEDA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3445, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • ICE HOLD
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3449, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

ARAYA ACUNA, NICOLAS RICARDO

Age: 34
Address: RESEDA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Superintendent’s Speed Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3446, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3446, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3446, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • ICE HOLD
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3448, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

BOZA GONZALEZ, JOVANNY ALAIN

Age: 31
Address: RESEDA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3447, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COUR

