Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
WHITEHILL, JOELLEN RAE
Age: 34
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: , Bond: #3452, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
KANYARUKATO, FAUSTIN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #3451, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LOPEZ VALENCIA, GIOVANNI ANTONIO
Age: 27
Address: RESEDA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3445, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- ICE HOLD
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3449, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
ARAYA ACUNA, NICOLAS RICARDO
Age: 34
Address: RESEDA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3446, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3446, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3446, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- ICE HOLD
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3448, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
BOZA GONZALEZ, JOVANNY ALAIN
Age: 31
Address: RESEDA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3447, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COUR
