Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LANCE, ASHLEI CAROLINE

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-14

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #5546, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



BERRY, PAUL GLENN

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5545, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



NIBLER, COLTON

Age: 26

Address: NEWMAN LAKE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons – Any Licensed Establishment to Dispense Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #5543, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5544, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



JOHANNESSEN, LEIF EDDY

Age: 45

Address: DICKINSON, ND

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-13

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Hit & Run – Unattended Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #5541, SURETY OR CASH, $525, Court: GR Municipal Court

Trespass (Enter Car or Building) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5541, SURETY OR CASH, $525, Court: GR Municipal Court



RATCLIFF, JONATHON JOSEPH

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5539, CASH, $120000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



CLEMENTS, COURTNIE CYRENA

Age: 29

Address: LAKE VIEW, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-12-13

Arresting Agency: NWS

VILLALBA, JESUS MANUEL

Age: 24

Address: ALHAMBRA, CA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-12-13

Arresting Agency: NWS

MARTINEZ, ANIBAL J

Age: 29

Address: ANAHEIM, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5537, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #5537, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5537, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5537, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5537, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



