Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 14th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MCMARTIN, JUSTIN EUGENE

Age: 45

Address: MTN VIEW, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Telephone Calls – Threat to Inflict Death (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER





TRUJILLO, DELROY REID

Age: 50

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11989, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





KROUPA, NICOLE ANGELA

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #11990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GONZALEZ BRAVO, LUIS ARIEL

Age: 28

Address: MIAMI, FL

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-12-13

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-19

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11988, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.