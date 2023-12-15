Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 15th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11994, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: GR Municipal Court
EATON, CARRISA MARRIE
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-12-14
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-17
Arresting Agency: PROB
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
TRUJILLO, TERISA NAWAHINE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-12-14
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-17
Arresting Agency: PROB
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
FREDRICK, JOSEPH LYLE
Age: 35
Address: EUGENE, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-12-14
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.