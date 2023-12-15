Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 15th, 2023

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 15th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG

Age: 48 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-12-14 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11994, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: GR Municipal Court


EATON, CARRISA MARRIE

Age: 32 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION 
Booking Date: 2023-12-14 
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-17 
Arresting Agency: PROB

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER


TRUJILLO, TERISA NAWAHINE

Age: 43 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION 
Booking Date: 2023-12-14 
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-17 
Arresting Agency: PROB

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

FREDRICK, JOSEPH LYLE

Age: 35 
Address: EUGENE, OR 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-12-14 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-12-14 
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Two Local Wrestling Teams to Compete in Reno Tournament of Champions

Two Local Wrestling Teams to Compete in Reno Tournament of Champions

Pokes in the Pros: Week 14

Pokes in the Pros: Week 14

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 14th, 2023

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 14th, 2023

GRHS Theatre Named 2023 State Champions

GRHS Theatre Named 2023 State Champions