Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 15th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG

Age: 48

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-14

Arresting Agency: GRPD

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11994, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: GR Municipal Court





EATON, CARRISA MARRIE

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-12-14

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-17

Arresting Agency: PROB

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER





TRUJILLO, TERISA NAWAHINE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-12-14

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-17

Arresting Agency: PROB

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



FREDRICK, JOSEPH LYLE

Age: 35

Address: EUGENE, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-12-14

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.