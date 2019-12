Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

STROMBERG, RYAN LEE

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5554, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5554, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #5554, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court



HEWITT, JOHN MARION

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5553, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5553, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5553, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5553, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #5553, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PARTINGTON, KEITH JAY

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5552, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5551, SURETY OR CASH, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5551, SURETY OR CASH, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #5551, SURETY OR CASH, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



