Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 16th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

FINCH, NATHANIEL ALLEN

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-12-15

Released: 2023-12-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11997, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MILLER, LAIF WILLIAM

Age: 26

Address: TACOMA, WA

Booking: 2023-12-15

Released: 2023-12-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11995, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11995, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11995, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11995, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





STRICKLAND, ALICIA LOUISE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-12-15

Released: 2023-12-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Simple Battery (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11996, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COOLEY, CASEY GLENN

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #12002, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUNT, THOMAS CREGG

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-15

Arresting Agency: WHP

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12001, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUNT, JACLYN SUE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12000, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LUCAS, AMANDA JO

Age: 40

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11998, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11999, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.