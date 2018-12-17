Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

JURADO, MARIA FELICITA

Age: 46
Address: WETHERSFIELD, CT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Conspire to Commit – Felony
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3479, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LAPOINT, STEPHEN JOSEPH

Age: 60
Address: WETHERSFIELD, CT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3478, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3478, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Conspire to Commit – Felony
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3478, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MUELLER, PATRICK CHARLES

Age: 26
Address: COOS BAY, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3477, SURETY OR CASH, $1040, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3477, SURETY OR CASH, $1040, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3477, SURETY OR CASH, $1040, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

WHITEHILL, JOELLEN RAE

Age: 34
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3476, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3476, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court

HARSHA, TINA MARIE

Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-12-16
Scheduled Release: 2018-12-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

