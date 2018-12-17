Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
JURADO, MARIA FELICITA
Age: 46
Address: WETHERSFIELD, CT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3479, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LAPOINT, STEPHEN JOSEPH
Age: 60
Address: WETHERSFIELD, CT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3478, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3478, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3478, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MUELLER, PATRICK CHARLES
Age: 26
Address: COOS BAY, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3477, SURETY OR CASH, $1040, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3477, SURETY OR CASH, $1040, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3477, SURETY OR CASH, $1040, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
WHITEHILL, JOELLEN RAE
Age: 34
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3476, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3476, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court
HARSHA, TINA MARIE
Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-12-16
Scheduled Release: 2018-12-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
