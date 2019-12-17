Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WOOD, LYNANN RENEE
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2019-12-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5558, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
LAWS, DEREK JOHN
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5556, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLARK, BRANDON GENE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-16
Released: 2019-12-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #5555, CASH, $815, Court: RS Municipal Court
