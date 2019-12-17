Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WOOD, LYNANN RENEE

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-12-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5558, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



LAWS, DEREK JOHN

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5556, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLARK, BRANDON GENE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-12-16

Released: 2019-12-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: OR’D, Bond: #5555, CASH, $815, Court: RS Municipal Court



