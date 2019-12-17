Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WOOD, LYNANN RENEE

Age: 37 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2019-12-16 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5558, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

LAWS, DEREK JOHN

Age: 26 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-12-16 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5556, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CLARK, BRANDON GENE

Age: 35 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-16 
Released: 2019-12-16 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #5555, CASH, $815, Court: RS Municipal Court

