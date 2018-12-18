Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

MOORE, JUSTIN JOSEPH

Age: 20
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3483, CASH, $1220, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

TORRES, JOSE EDGAR

Age: 21
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #3482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

JOHNSON, GERRY RAY

Age: 21
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Possession of Forged Writings, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

TORRES BELTRAN, JOSE CESAR

Age: 53
Address: PHOENIX, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-17
Arresting Agency: SCS

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3480, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MONTOYA, TREY DONOVAN

Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-12-17
Scheduled Release: 2018-12-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Underage Consumption (REACT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

