Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SNOW, JAMES

Age: 33

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #10402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEREZ, ALFONSO DAVID CHAVEZ

Age: 43

Address: EL CAJON, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-17

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #10400, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



JONES, KOLBY ALAN

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #10401, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10401, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10401, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCGUIRE, LESLIE JEAN

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10399, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10398, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.