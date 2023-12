Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 18th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ELLIS, MORGAN

Age: 28

Address: SARATOGA, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12009, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BRIGHT, MACEY ME CHELLE

Age: 30

Address: SARATOGA, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12011, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12011, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12011, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PENA, EZEQUIEL

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12007, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12006, CASH, $720, Court: OTHER

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12008, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



SIMMONS, CODY JOHN

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-12-17

Released: 2023-12-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #12005, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12005, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RASMUSSEN, RAYMOND SHANE

Age: 42

Address: SHERIDAN, WY

Booking: 2023-12-17

Released: 2023-12-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12012, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12012, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12012, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12012, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.