Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 19th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MILAM, JOSIAH MICHAEL
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12013, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Breach of Peace (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12013, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
