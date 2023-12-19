Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 19th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MILAM, JOSIAH MICHAEL

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12013, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Breach of Peace (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12013, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.