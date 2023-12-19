Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 19th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MILAM, JOSIAH MICHAEL

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-12-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12013, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
  • Breach of Peace (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12013, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

