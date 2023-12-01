Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 1st, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CLARK, ROBERT SCOT

Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-11-30
Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

FENTON, ALLISON RAE

Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MAESTAS, ARTHUR LEWIS

Age: 63
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2023-11-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

REED, CHRISTY ANNA

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11938, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

