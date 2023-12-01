Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 1st, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CLARK, ROBERT SCOT

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-11-30

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



FENTON, ALLISON RAE

Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAESTAS, ARTHUR LEWIS

Age: 63

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2023-11-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



REED, CHRISTY ANNA

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11938, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.