Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 1st, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
CLARK, ROBERT SCOT
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-11-30
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
FENTON, ALLISON RAE
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAESTAS, ARTHUR LEWIS
Age: 63
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2023-11-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
REED, CHRISTY ANNA
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11938, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.