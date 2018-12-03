Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
PEREZ, JERRY APONTE
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3396, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
BREHLER, WILLIAM BEAU
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3395, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
ORTIZ JR, OSCAR
Age: 49
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-12-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
BAMBURG, RONALD
Age: 38
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-12-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
SKILLMAN, CHRISTOPHER
Age: 33
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-12-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
BRADLEY, JACK
Age: 29
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-12-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
KARP, ROBIN
Age: 57
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-12-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
