Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

PEREZ, JERRY APONTE

Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3396, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

BREHLER, WILLIAM BEAU

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3395, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

 ORTIZ JR, OSCAR

Age: 49
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-12-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO

BAMBURG, RONALD

Age: 38
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-12-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO

SKILLMAN, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 33
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-12-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO

BRADLEY, JACK

Age: 29
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-12-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO

KARP, ROBIN

Age: 57
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-12-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO

