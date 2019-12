Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

JENKINS, CORY LEE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5476, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



PETERS, RORY LEE

Age: 52

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5475, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #5475, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5475, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JAYROE, CAREY NEAL

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5473, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOLING, TREY ERVIN

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5471, SURETY OR CASH, $2615, Court: RS Municipal Court

Shoplifting – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5472, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5471, SURETY OR CASH, $2615, Court: RS Municipal Court



ALARCON LIZARRAGA, ALEJANDRO JESUS

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #5468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #5470, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5469, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



