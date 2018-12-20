Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
LIU, KEVIN
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-12-19
Released: 2018-12-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #3498, SURETY OR CASH, $2100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol
- Status: , Bond: #3498, SURETY OR CASH, $2100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #3498, SURETY OR CASH, $2100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
