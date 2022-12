Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

TIMMONS, PHILIP SENTER

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10412, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10412, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #10412, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court



VAISVILAS, KARAH J

Age: 42

Address: ELKHORN, NE

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #10411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HALLADAY, KACEY LANE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-19

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10410, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10410, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10410, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10410, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



WALDNER, MICKI IRENE

Age: 35

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #10409, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JAMES, DANIEL SCOTT

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Manslaughter – Involuntarily (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10408, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10408, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10408, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.