Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ANTESTENIS, LUCAS

Age: 25

Address: GIBSONIA, PA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5572, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DUNN MYERS, JOHN

Age: 24

Address: MOORESVILLE, IN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #5571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARRISON, CASSIDY ANN

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MASON, KAY LYNN MARIE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-12-19

Released: 2019-12-19

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – < $1000 Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EASTMAN, STEPHEN THOMAS

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-12-19

Released: 2019-12-19

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Violation of Temporary Order of Protection Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COOPER, ASHLEY ELIZABETH

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: