Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 20th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

FINDLEY, TIMOTHY EDWARD

Age: 26 Address: AMARILLO, TX Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-12-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #12016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS ESTEBAN

Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-12-19 Scheduled Release: 2023-12-22 Arresting Agency: PROB

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



KENNEDY, ANTROIN

Age: 45 Address: BOSIE, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-12-19 Arresting Agency: WHP

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Display of License Plates – Clearly Legible Status: PENDING, Bond: #12015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #12015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROSA E SOUZA, LUIS

Age: 35 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2023-12-19 Arresting Agency: ICE

STEWART, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-12-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12014, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VALENCIA OSSES, SEBASTIAN

Age: 23 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2023-12-19 Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.