Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GOLDEN, JASON STEVEN

Age: 47

Address: BASTROP, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10416, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10416, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10416, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOEVERS, JONNIE LEE

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10413, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



