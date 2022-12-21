Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GOLDEN, JASON STEVEN
Age: 47
Address: BASTROP, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-12-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10416, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10416, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10416, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOEVERS, JONNIE LEE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-12-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10413, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.