Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GOLDEN, JASON STEVEN

Age: 47 
Address: BASTROP, LA 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-12-20 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10416, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10416, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #10416, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BOEVERS, JONNIE LEE

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-12-20 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10413, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

