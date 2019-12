Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROMERO, STEPHEN ANTHONY

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #5590, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5590, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LYNN, JESSICA MARIE

Age: 35

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5589, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #5589, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ABRAM, JOSIAH MANUEL

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5587, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #5587, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCOTT, TIMOTHY MICHAEL

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5588, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #5588, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court



DRIGGS, CHARLES

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5586, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5586, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WOOD, ROGER L

Age: 57

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-12-20

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TRINIDAD SOTELO, SERGIO

Age: 31

Address: PHOENIX, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-20

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #5585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #5585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #5583, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #5584, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ MUNOZ, GABRIEL

Age: 30

Address: KINGS BEACH, CA

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-12-20

Scheduled Release: 2019-12-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HART, QUINTYN GARY

Age: 29

Address: EPHAIM, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5580, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5579, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Hit and Run Property Unattended (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5581, CASH, $1540, Court: RS Municipal Court



ANDERSEN, MISTY DAWN

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5574, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ODHO, MICHELLE ELIZABETH

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-12-20

Released: 2019-12-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: #5573, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



Booking: 2019-06-17 Released: 2019-06-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL

