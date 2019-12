Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SUTLER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-21

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5594, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5594, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5594, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Registration Required Upon Employment Status: PENDING, Bond: #5594, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BERNARD, ANTHONY JAMES

Age: 34

Address: WADE, NC

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5593, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TURNER, CHRISTOPHER IVAN-MICHAEL

Age: 45

Address: WADE, NC

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #5592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GOODMAN, JACOB RHYAN

Age: 28

Address: MAIDEN, NC

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROMERO, STEPHEN ANTHONY

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #5590, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5590, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: , Bond: #5590, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: , Bond: #5590, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: , Bond: #5590, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Divided Highways Status: , Bond: #5590, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #5590, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Upon Sidewalk Status: , Bond: #5590, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: , Bond: #5590, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Obedience to Traffic-Control Device Status: , Bond: #5590, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

One-Way Roadways and Rotary Traffic – One Way Traffic Status: , Bond: #5590, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: , Bond: #5590, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



