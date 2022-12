Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

VON SCHRILTZ, DERIK JAMES

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #10422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS E

Age: 46

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10421, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ARAGON, DEREK LEE

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10419, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, RICARDO ARNOLDO

Age: 24

Address: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANTOSH, MICHAEL HARRY

Age: 36

Address: HOLLYWOOD, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MONGE SIERRA, STEPHANIE VANESSA

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRING S, WY

Booking: 2022-12-21

Released: 2022-12-21

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10420, CASH, $365, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.