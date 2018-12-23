Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
IBARA SOLORIO, ABSALON MISAEL
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3515, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3515, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
CARSON, CASEY ALLYN
Age: 29
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3514, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3514, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3514, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
MOLLMAN, CARTER ALAN
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHARPE, TAYLOR MORGAN
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-12-22
Released: 2018-12-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3511, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
