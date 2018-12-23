Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 23

By
News Desk
-
4.2K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

IBARA SOLORIO, ABSALON MISAEL

Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3515, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3515, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

CARSON, CASEY ALLYN

Age: 29
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3514, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3514, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3514, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

MOLLMAN, CARTER ALAN

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SHARPE, TAYLOR MORGAN

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-12-22
Released: 2018-12-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3511, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR