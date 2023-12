Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 23rd, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ANDRES, JUAN

ANDRES, JUAN

Age: 23 Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-12-22 Arresting Agency: NWS



SIMS, JEREMY LYN

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-12-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12026, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Signal 100′ Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #12026, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



KELLER-EPPS, JASMINE DESTINY

Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-12-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #12027, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12027, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Approaching or Entering Intersection – Yield Right of Way Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCCORMICK, MICHAEL ADAM

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-12-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12028, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.