Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
LEWIS, JAIME SCOTT
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3519, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3519, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3519, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3519, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
CARTER, MEGEAN SHAWN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
