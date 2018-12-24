Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

LEWIS, JAIME SCOTT

Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3519, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3519, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3519, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3519, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

CARTER, MEGEAN SHAWN

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

