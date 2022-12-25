Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DYCHES, JARRED R

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Stalking – Other Conduct That Harasses, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10433, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Temporary Order of Protection (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10433, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.