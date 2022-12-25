Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
DYCHES, JARRED R
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-12-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Stalking – Other Conduct That Harasses, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10433, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Violation of Temporary Order of Protection (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10433, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.