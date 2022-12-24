Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN
Age: 39
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10432, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10432, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10432, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
VERDUZCO, MICHAEL RICHARD
Age: 43
Address: LA MESA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-12-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Perjury in Judicial, Legislative, or Administrative Proceedings (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10429, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10425, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
BLANCO GONZALEZ, FELIX MAGALI
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-12-23
Released: 2022-12-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10430, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10430, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10430, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court
AUSTIN, WESLEY WILLARD
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-12-23
Released: 2022-12-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10426, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
