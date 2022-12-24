Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN

Age: 39 
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-12-24 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10432, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10432, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10432, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court

VERDUZCO, MICHAEL RICHARD

Age: 43 
Address: LA MESA, CA 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-12-23 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Perjury in Judicial, Legislative, or Administrative Proceedings (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10429, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10425, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

BLANCO GONZALEZ, FELIX MAGALI

Age: 27 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-12-23 
Released: 2022-12-24 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10430, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Hit and Run Property Attended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10430, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10430, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court

AUSTIN, WESLEY WILLARD

Age: 23 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-12-23 
Released: 2022-12-23 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10426, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

