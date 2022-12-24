Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN

Age: 39

Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10432, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10432, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10432, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court



VERDUZCO, MICHAEL RICHARD

Age: 43

Address: LA MESA, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Perjury in Judicial, Legislative, or Administrative Proceedings (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10429, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10425, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



BLANCO GONZALEZ, FELIX MAGALI

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-12-23

Released: 2022-12-24

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10430, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #10430, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10430, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court



AUSTIN, WESLEY WILLARD

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-12-23

Released: 2022-12-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10426, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.