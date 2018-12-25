Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

WILKIE, NATHAN ALAN

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #3523, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

MEJIA, YOVELY SAAVEDRA

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Superintendent’s Speed Zone
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MARTINEZ, SHAREE SANTEL

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3521, CASH, $805, Court: RS Municipal Court

WEIBEL, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Age: 48
Address: SAN JUAN,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3520, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

