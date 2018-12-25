Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
WILKIE, NATHAN ALAN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #3523, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
MEJIA, YOVELY SAAVEDRA
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, SHAREE SANTEL
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3521, CASH, $805, Court: RS Municipal Court
WEIBEL, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age: 48
Address: SAN JUAN,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3520, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
